Facing The Fall: CDC director says he won’t change school reopening guidelines

A day after President Donald Trump lashed out at federal health officials over reopening guidelines that he complained are impractical and expensive, and Vice President Mike Pence said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would be issuing new guidance next week, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Thursday that the guidelines won’t change.

Redfield said that instead of revising the guidelines, the schools will be given “additional reference documents” to help them figure out how to best use the guidelines for their districts.

It’s not clear yet what those additional documents are or what that will mean for local school districts that are already scrambling to rework back-to-school plans after an order from the Florida Department of Education requiring that all schools must reopen campuses five days a week in August.

Keep reading below to find out the biggest concerns that teachers have in Clay County and to learn more about how the reopening plan might change for Duval County schools.

“Right now, we’re continuing to work with the local jurisdictions to how they want to take the portfolio of guidance that we’ve given to make them practical for their schools to reopen,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said. “Our guidelines are our guidelines.”

The new leader of the teachers union in Clay County says that 40% of teachers who responded to a recent survey said they are immune-compromised and have reservations about returning to school. Meanwhile, the district is working on a new reopening plan and it is expected to be released by the end of the week for parents to review.

As teachers and parents continue to express concerns, Duval Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene hinted that the district has reworked its plan to reopen schools after the state mandate. A school board member said it could be released by next week.

The St. Johns County School District put it’s reopening plans on hold after the executive order was released, but one thing that seems settled — students will be required to wear masks when riding the school bus.

Duval County Public Schools has partnered with the City of Jacksonville to offer free COVID-19 testing for students and employees. DCPS employees and students can get free testing at four locations around the city until July 15.

