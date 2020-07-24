Facing The Fall: How does RNC cancellation affect Duval’s reopening plan?

Just minutes before the Duval County school board approved a comprehensive plan to reopen schools, President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of the Republican National convention in Jacksonville.

The surprise move by Trump is relevant to the school plan because Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene has argued that the district should not have to follow an emergency order issued by the Florida Department of Education because the county expected a large influx of visitors, and possibly a surge of new cases when the RNC arrived in late August.

Despite the cancellation, Greene said it doesn’t change a thing. What remains to be seen is if the state feels the same way.

The Duval school district must now submit its hybrid reopening plan to the state for approval. If it is denied, the district could lose out on at least $70 million in funding.

That was just one of many major developments in the education world over the past few days.

The Duval County school board approved 5-2 a proposed school reopening plan that would push back the start date 10 days and keep a virtual hybrid learning model in place for some students. Some key takeaways: the new plan would start the school year Aug. 20 and the deadline for online learning registration has been extended another week. While the majority of the school board agreed it was the best plan possible under the circumstances, not all teachers and parents agreed.

DCPS: Over 43K students lack technology needed for Duval HomeRoom learning

One of the challenges with the school reopening plan in Duval County is making sure all students have access to a computer. Currently, 43,000 students lack the technology that they need to effectively participate in Duval HomeRoom.

FHSAA reverses course, votes to delay start of fall sports until Aug. 24

The Florida High School Athletic Association reversed course on Thursday night, hitting the pause button on the start of the fall sports season following days of backlash from all corners of the state to keep the calendar unchanged. Summer conditioning workouts can continue.

The teachers union and school district in St. Johns County are working to negotiate options for older teachers who might not feel safe returning to school next month. The St. Johns Education Association (SJEA), which represents the nearly 2,700 teachers in the county, and the school district began negotiating that and other teacher options on Wednesday.

Nassau County School Board votes to push start date to Aug. 24

According to Superintendent Kathy Burns, out of 11,876 students, about 10,000 families have chosen the option to return to class. Around 850 families have chosen school-based distance learning, and the remainder has chosen virtual learning from Nassau Virtual School. A few hundred families still hadn’t submitted responses.

The superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of St. Augustine on Thursday announced schools would begin the new school year on August 19, not August 10 as was previously planned.

A survey from Florida Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, found 3 of 4 teachers don’t think it’s safe to reopen now.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for reopening schools, and officials said parents need to take the lead in working to keep COVID-19 from impacting schools.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said school districts in states and cities that are considered COVID-19 hotspots should delay reopening schools “for a few weeks” but emphasized that campuses should reopen for the fall term. Trump even said Florida’s caseload is a “problem” in the country.

