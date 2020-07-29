Facing The Fall: Later start dates, required masks become the norm for school districts

“It’s a fluid situation.”

That’s been the favorite phrase for school leaders over the past month as they work to come up with COVID-19 safety precautions ahead of the upcoming school year. While it has become almost cliché, it certainly rings true.

Just a few weeks ago schools were still planning to open on time and make wearing a mask optional for most students. That’s all changed now.

Most large school districts in the area now have standing mandatory mask orders for students and teachers and school start dates have been pushed back weeks as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state continue to rise.

Clay County on Tuesday night became the latest district to change its start date and require face coverings for students in grades 3-12.

It’s probably safe to assume there will be more changes on the way.

***

Changes in Approved Clay County School Plan

Superintendent Dr. David Broskie told News4Jax the delay in start date will give the district more time to prepare and extra time for teachers to train, calling it a wise move.

Duval County School Board Chairman Warren Jones. (News4Jax)

As the teachers and parents continue to call for the Duval County school district to move fully online to start the school year, a school board member said it’s not possible.

This photo was provided by the St. Johns County School District and shows on of the desk partitions meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Courtesy: St. Johns County School District)

After voting to push back the school start date three weeks, the St. Johns County School District had to adjust its school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

Bradford County students have option to watch in-person classes from home

After an outcry from teachers, the Bradford County School Board voted against placing web cameras in classrooms for students who are learning at home.

UNF health safety app

Despite the state’s college faculty union calling for campuses to stay closed during the fall amid the pandemic, many schools are set to resume classes on Aug. 17.

More from Florida and around the country

Nearly 300 recent Bayside High School graduates and their guests have been advised to quarantine after health officials said an attendee at Saturday’s commencement ceremony had COVID-19, a school district representative said.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there should be exceptions for “hot spots,” and he used a metric that would include parts of at least 33 states, including Florida, the Washington Post reports.

A New York Times survey of every public four-year college in the country found that at least 6,300 cases have been tied to 270 colleges since the pandemic began, including 14 cases at Florida State College at Jacksonville and 217 cases at the University of Florida. The University of Central Florida has one of the worst outbreaks in the nation, according to the survey, with 438 reported cases.

