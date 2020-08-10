St. Johns County school district loses appeal against transgender student

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A federal appeals court said Florida transgender students need to be allowed equal access to restrooms that match their gender identity.

It was a battle brought on by Drew Adams, a former St. Johns County student at Nease High School.

In 2018, a federal judge in Jacksonville ruled in favor of Adams, a transgender student who sued the St. Johns County school district over a policy that required him to use a gender-neutral bathroom on campus, instead of the boy’s bathroom.

Following the district court judge’s ruling, the St. Johns County school district appealed the decision, to the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals.

The court ruled in favor of Adams with a 2-to-1 vote on Friday citing a previous Supreme Court ruling that protects workers from being discriminated against.

“I am very happy to see justice prevail, after spending almost my entire high school career fighting for equal treatment,” said Drew Adams, 19, in a press release following the ruling. “High school is hard enough without having your school separate you from your peers and mark you as inferior. I hope this decision helps save other transgender students from having to go through that painful and humiliating experience.”

In 2015, Adams used the boy’s bathroom because he identifies as a male, but school officials told him he could only use gender-neutral restrooms.

He successfully sued the St. Johns County School Board in 2017.

“Our family is extremely relieved that the court sided with our son, and affirmed it was discriminatory to deny him equal access to the restroom. It was so painful to watch our son suffer discrimination at the hands of his school when the only thing he should have to worry about is getting a good education,” said Erica Kasper, Drew’s mother. “I hope all schools across the country are paying attention to what we went through and to this decision.”