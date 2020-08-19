As COVID-19 cases climb in Georgia, school districts grapple with outbreaks

Several Georgia school districts are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks and it’s forcing some to close schools and quarantine students.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the White House Coronavirus Task Force said Georgia reported the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country last week and the state remains in the red zone for COVID-19 outbreaks.

The state reported more than 2,800 additional cases and 69 more deaths on Tuesday.

This comes as Glynn County schools prepare to welcome back students on Thursday for the first day of school. Kids are already back in Camden, Charlton, Ware, and Brantley counties.

Schools across the state have been welcoming students back throughout the month and many are already feeling the impact of the pandemic.

In Brantley County, the district said several staff members tested positive and Hoboken Elementary will remain closed until Aug. 24.

A Folkston Elementary School student tested positive earlier this month in Charlton County.

Ware County Schools said several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. No students were exposed.

To help districts deal with the pandemic, Gov. Brian Kemp is sending schools millions of dollars in relief money. The AJC reported Kemp is setting aside $80 million for K-12 schools.

Congress approved the Emergency Education Relief fund, which will allocate:

Nearly $29.3 million to help provide internet resources

$11.5 million for mental health and support services in the University System in Georgia

More than $17 million for the expansion of child care options for students 5-12 whose schools opted for virtual learning

$10 million for private college relief, including historically Black colleges

There is a new way to see how COVID-19 is impacting where you live. The state updated its coronavirus dashboard. It now shows how many people are hospitalized with the virus.

As of Wednesday morning in coastal counties, more than 17% of patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized. In the western half of Southeast Georgia, it’s more than 34%.

News4Jax plans to be in Glynn County on Thursday for the first day of school. Look for that coverage starting Thursday at 5 a.m.