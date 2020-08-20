New lawsuit filed against City of St. Augustine over Confederate memorial

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Back in June, a federal lawsuit was filed against the City of St. Augustine over the proposed removal of the Confederate monument at the Plaza de la Constitucion.

A federal judge later dismissed the lawsuit and a contractor is preparing to move the monument. The site has remained surrounded by fencing and no trespassing signs.

Now, a new lawsuit has been filed by a group -- some of whom were named on the first lawsuit. The lawsuit mentions the latest events, the fencing that’s gone up and the hiring of a contractor.

The suit alleges the city is depriving them of their civil rights, violating equal protection under the 14th Amendment and violating constitutional rights of free exercise of religion & freedom of speech.

The group has also filed another motion for a temporary restraining order against the city. Part of their argument is that other historical memorials have been damaged during the removal process, including one at the Manatee County Courthouse that was broken in three places.

It will be up to a federal judge to make any decisions on the new lawsuit and motion for temporary restraining order.