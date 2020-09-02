Hazouri returns to City Council work after lung transplant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Council President Tommy Hazouri is back at work after receiving a lung transplant in July.

In an interview with News4Jax, Hazouri said he returned to work Tuesday, but even though he’s back, his interactions with the City Council will be limited for the time being.

“I won’t be having any meetings personally with any other council members,” Hazouri said, adding that any discussions he needs to be involved in will take place via Zoom.

It’s been an eventful month for the former mayor, whose 40-year-old son, Tommy, Jr., was arrested on child pornography charges shortly after his father’s release from the hospital.

Hazouri did not wish to comment on his son’s legal proceedings. He spoke candidly, however, about his health and what it means to get back to governing.

“I’m feeling great,” he told News4Jax. “My lung capacity is a miracle.”

Hazouri said he hopes to meet with the donor’s family sometime in the near future and he spoke glowingly about Mayo Clinic and the physicians who took care of him.

“It’s a real blessing,” he said.

Hazouri is set to preside over next Tuesday’s City Council meeting. He said there are many issues to address, but the top priority will be the budget for the upcoming year.