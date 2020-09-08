Flagler County Sheriff’s Office asks for help naming new K-9

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to name a new K-9.

The new partner is joining the agency following the retirement of K-9 Valor.

The new addition is an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois. He will work alongside his new handler, Deputy Robin Towns, a six-year veteran with the FCSO and newly transferred member to the FCSO K-9 Unit.

“Deputy Towns will be a great addition to the K-9 Unit and we’re excited to see him and his new partner become a great team,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Before the new team can get to work, we need to find his K-9 a name! The community has helped us in the past and we’re asking for your help again. We look forward to seeing what names are submitted for our newest K-9.”

Those wishing to submit name suggestions can do so by clicking here, or by emailing NameThatK9@flaglersheriff.com.

The deadline to submit name suggestions is Thursday, Sept. 10, by 10 p.m.

The name will be announced on Facebook on Friday, Sept. 11.