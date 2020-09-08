83ºF

Local News

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office asks for help naming new K-9

Public asked to submit name suggestions by Thursday

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Flagler County, K-9, Name that K-9
Flagler County Sheriff’s Office
Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to name a new K-9.

The new partner is joining the agency following the retirement of K-9 Valor.

The new addition is an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois. He will work alongside his new handler, Deputy Robin Towns, a six-year veteran with the FCSO and newly transferred member to the FCSO K-9 Unit.

“Deputy Towns will be a great addition to the K-9 Unit and we’re excited to see him and his new partner become a great team,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Before the new team can get to work, we need to find his K-9 a name! The community has helped us in the past and we’re asking for your help again. We look forward to seeing what names are submitted for our newest K-9.”

Those wishing to submit name suggestions can do so by clicking here, or by emailing NameThatK9@flaglersheriff.com.

The deadline to submit name suggestions is Thursday, Sept. 10, by 10 p.m.

The name will be announced on Facebook on Friday, Sept. 11.

Posted by Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: