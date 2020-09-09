DCPS moves ticket booths online for athletic games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tickets for Duval schools sporting events are going digital.

Duval County Public Schools announced Wednesday that tickets for the school district’s paid athletic events will be available for purchase online only for the 2020-2021 school year.

To buy tickets, fans just need to visit gofan.co and search for their student’s school.

With capacity limited to 30 percent of a venue’s capacity, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

Tickets for all non-varsity football games are currently available for purchase.

Tickets for varsity football games go out first to parents, then are made available to all on Wednesdays.

At this time, there is no limit to how many tickets can be purchased.

The new ticketing policy allows each school to operate a more efficient and professional ticket gate, while adhering to social distancing guidelines, the district said.

Fans will need to show tickets on a mobile device at the gate for entry.

Tickets can be shared via text or email between family and friends.