Authorities: Armed woman who made threats shot, killed by Nassau deputy

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A SWAT team member shot and killed a woman who brandished a firearm and threatened to “blow everyone away,” according to a spokesperson for the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to a home on Ruby Drive at about 1:30 p.m. The spokesperson told News4Jax that the 48-year-old woman at the home was intoxicated and had apparently visited her ex’s house where she reportedly threatened a woman that was inside.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, after returning to her house, the 48-year-old got into an argument with her father. The Sheriff’s Office said her father called deputies, saying his daughter was in possession of three firearms.

The Sheriff’s Office said a SWAT team was sent out to the home, and that the woman threatened suicide and to “blow everyone away.”

“Several times she came out of the trailer onto a screen porch and pointed an AR-15 rifle at the SRT vehicle where some of the deputies were stationed,” said Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. “Then she then made a statement to deputies that she was going to shoot. There was a deputy out in the woods she was going to shoot deputy in the wooded area.”

According to Leeper, the woman came outside on the back porch and raised a rifle at the deputy. That deputy shot one time, Leeper said, killing her.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate. The woman was not named, but the Sheriff’s Office said it plans to do so.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy who shot the woman has been with the department for about three years, and this was his first deputy-involved shooting. He’s been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.