Jacksonville police release more than 400 bodycam videos from protests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More police body camera videos were released Tuesday, showing more than 70 arrests during the first two days of protests and unrest in Jacksonville this spring.

Charges against the majority of protesters were dropped, with only two men still facing felony charges.

News4Jax has been piecing through more than 400 videos from multiple angles during those first two protests in May.

It’s some of the first body camera footage that we’re seeing from the first protest that turned to unrest on Saturday, May 30.

One of the hundreds of videos showing protesters being arrested starts with officers yelling for protesters in a downtown parking lot to disperse. A young woman is seen in the video, walking away and recording, as well.

An officer then can be heard yelling, “Leave now or you are going to jail,” before the woman is tackled and handcuffed.

“What am I being arrested for? Sir, what am I being arrested for?” the woman asks. “Sir, why am I being arrested?”

In the video, she does not receive an answer.

News4Jax is working to review more videos from May 30, as well as Sunday, May 31.

Some of the videos were released last month, but the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office declined to discuss the videos due to pending litigation.

The public defender’s office, the sheriff and a federal judge have weighed in on the arrests in the past.

Public Defender and former county judge Charlie Cofer, whose office was representing many of the protesters, said in an interview in late June that the order to arrest protesters who were peacefully demonstrating was unlawful.

“When the formal protest, the organized protest, has ended, people still wanted to protest, and a determination was made by someone with the Sheriff' Office that the protest was over, so everybody had to leave,” Cofer said. “And so they start arresting people who didn’t want to leave or who were not leaving fast enough.”

He continued: “Once the people who are leading the protest say, ‘OK. We’re done,’ it doesn’t mean that people can’t still lawfully assemble and protest, and so my concern is about those circumstances that promoted the decision that they were no longer allowed to peacefully protest.”

During a live interview on “The Morning Show," Sheriff Mike Williams pushed back against criticism that arrests made by his officers were unlawful.

“It’s not the fact that we made arrests that were illegal. That’s not the case. But there’s a different threshold for her to have to prosecute those cases than there is for us to make the arrest on the street,” Williams said.

And a federal judge has ruled in favor of four protesters who sued the agency over their arrests during the May 31 demonstration.

The judge ruled JSO had to pay $100,000 to settle the lawsuit. The judge also set stipulations for the Sheriff’s Office in future protests: JSO officers have to provide enough time for protesters to disperse and can’t make an order to disperse unless there’s a “well-grounded threat of imminent violence, a threat to the public or impairment of traffic.”