DCPS: Off-campus party contributed to COVID-19 outbreak at Fletcher High School

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – An off-campus party contributed to an outbreak of at least 27 COVID-19 cases at Fletcher High School, Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said Thursday.

The rash of new cases forced the Neptune Beach school to close Thursday.

“I want to be clear, the situation at Fletcher does not appear to be connected to the school, but rather to a social gathering that occurred outside of the school,” Dr. Greene said during a press conference Thursday afternoon. “As superintendent, I would be remiss if we didn’t reflect on this situation and demonstrate what happens when a community of students lets its guard down.”

Greene said she didn’t know exactly when the off-campus party took place but added that it was likely Friday or Saturday. She did not say how many students attended the party.

Beginning Thursday, students at Fletcher High School began learning at home through at least Monday.

Greene said the school was closed because the outbreak had the potential to impact 20% of the students at the school, a threshold set by the district before the school year started.

The total impact of the new cases was not completely known as contact tracing is still ongoing.

Dr. Pauline Rolle, Director for the Florida Department of Health in Duval County, said all of the cases were linked to outside activities, including a party, as well as smaller gatherings and transmission within households.

Rolle also asked for the community’s help as it continues its contact tracing efforts.

“When my investigators from for Department of Health call, please be cooperative,” Rolle said. “It is extremely important that you answer our questions and be truthful with us. That is the only way we are able to help protect the community.”

She asked that anyone familiar with the situation who thinks they might have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 call the Department of Health at 904-253-1850.

“We’ve gotten feedback from the community stating ‘I don’t want to be a snitch,'" Rolle said. “Please, this virus is deadly, don’t view it that way, view it as helping others. We need you to help us."

“Some people from my class said that they were not feeling too well so I was like well, here we go again,” said Fletcher junior Randy Prosswimmer.

Prosswimmer said he wasn’t surprised when he found out his schoolmates tested positive for COVID-19 and the school was going back to virtual learning.

“I think I know at least three people that are sick. Probably more, but that’s all I know,” Prosswimmer said.

Morgan Meigs said he knew it would be hard to keep the virus from spreading.

“Anybody that actually has been to the school knows those hallways are cramped,” said Meigs who graduated from the school last year. “And if you’re in that school, there’s not a lot of walkways.”

“I think it was just reopened way too soon,” Meigs added. “Not only was just the schools but with everything.”

Rolle praised Duval County Public Schools for taking swift action at Fletcher High School.

“If they had not been good partners, this could be much worse,” she added.

In addition to classes moving online, there will be no athletics or after-school activities at the school, including the Friday night varsity football game.

“Help us all help you,” Greene said. “I want nothing more than to keep schools open and to be as normal as possible with instruction and the activities that happen at our high schools and our middle and elementary schools. But if you choose to take risks outside of school, or even in school, it will have an impact for your safety, for the safety of your fellow students and for the safety of your teachers and staff.”

Greene said once the Department of Health finishes its contact tracing, the district will then determine whether the school has to remain closed for a longer period of time. Greene said the district hopes to know that information before Monday.

One block away, San Pablo Elementary has 23 reported cases between Sept. 6 and Oct. 10 and Fletcher Middle School has one reported case. Both remain open.