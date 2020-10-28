Former Jacksonville City Council members to be sentenced today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The sentencing hearing for former Jacksonville City Council members Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown is likely to reach a conclusion Wednesday. Court resumes at 11 a.m. and it is expected they will be sentenced by the end of the day.

The two, who were convicted of federal charges of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering more than a year ago, had been in court Tuesday for the long-delayed sentencing hearing.

Katrina Brown was found guilty last year of 37 charges and Reggie Brown was convicted of 33 charges related to a federally-backed loan and a city grant obtained by a barbecue sauce business owned by Katrina Brown’s family.

On Tuesday morning, Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown, who are not related, arrived separately for the first day of sentencing. Both had on masks and briefly talked with reporters before walking in.

“Thank you very much for the support, and continue to pray for me," Katrina Brown, who arrived first, said to her supporters.

Reggie Brown, who arrived a little while later, told his supporters: “I appreciate all the prayers that is coming from the community, and I think it’s going to be good.”

In the courtroom, Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown looked on as the defense team tried for a final time to convince the judge of a merciful sentence.

“The thing that I have been saying from the onset is that I’m innocent. We never had any conversation about doing anything wrong unethical or illegal,” Reggie Brown said.

Sentencing was originally set for Jan. 27, but the hearing was postponed after Katrina Brown got a new attorney. The hearing was then moved to March, but it was delayed once more in May in response to defense motions. This current sentencing date was challenged earlier this month, citing the coronavirus pandemic, but the judge denied the request and the sentencing began at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.