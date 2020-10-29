Former Jacksonville City Council members hope for probation not prison time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The long-delayed sentencing hearing for former Jacksonville City Council members Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown is expected to reach a conclusion today.

The two, who are not related, were convicted last year of federal charges of conspiracy, fraud, and money laundering stemming from a federally-backed loan and a city grant obtained for a barbecue sauce business owned by Katrina Brown’s family.

Federal prosecutors are seeking 54 months of prison time for Katrina Brown, with 3 years of supervised release and to pay more than half a million dollars. For Reggie Brown, the prosecution is pushing for 48 months in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and more than $400,000.

The defense for both parties is asking for probation with no prison time.

Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.