Former Jacksonville City Council members hope for probation not prison time

The Judge will announce sentencing at 1:30 today

Ashley Harding, Reporter

Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown appeared Monday at her final pretrial hearing in federal court.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The long-delayed sentencing hearing for former Jacksonville City Council members Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown is expected to reach a conclusion today.

The two, who are not related, were convicted last year of federal charges of conspiracy, fraud, and money laundering stemming from a federally-backed loan and a city grant obtained for a barbecue sauce business owned by Katrina Brown’s family.

Federal prosecutors are seeking 54 months of prison time for Katrina Brown, with 3 years of supervised release and to pay more than half a million dollars. For Reggie Brown, the prosecution is pushing for 48 months in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and more than $400,000.

The defense for both parties is asking for probation with no prison time.

Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

