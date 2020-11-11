Clay County leaders monitoring Eta, waiting to make decisions on any closures

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County leaders are monitoring Tropical Storm Eta and plan to wait until around 5 p.m. Wednesday before making any announcements on possible closures.

At a 2 p.m. news conference, Clay District Schools Superintendent David Broskie said there is the possibility of closing schools, but they are waiting until that early Wednesday evening timeframe to make a final decision.

“We believe this to be a fast-moving event, so the likelihood of closing school more than Thursday is very unlikely because the storm should be gone in enough time for school to open up for normal operations on Friday if in fact there is a closure,” said Broskie, adding that there will also be announcements about after-school activities around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Northeast Florida preps for impact as Eta weakens to tropical storm

Eta is forecast to impact Clay County with possible tropical-storm-force winds or wind gusts and heavy bands of rain beginning 10 a.m. Thursday, with the most significant impact predicted around 2 p.m. and leaving the area around 8 p.m.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said they’re expecting rain and some winds.

“With us already being saturated, we could be looking at power outages, down trees and down limbs. That’s going to be our primary concern that we’re dealing with in this," Ward said. "I think really our biggest issue is going to be our urban flooding. We’ve got areas in the, you know, College Drive, Town of Orange Park, those type things that, you know, even getting a couple inches of rain, the drainage system is a little bit slower, that type thing, we generally see a little bit of flooding in those areas. I think those that urban flooding is what we’re really going to be watching for tomorrow.”

Ward also said they do not expect any issues with Black Creek, which is known for flooding, because of the low amount of recent rain and the current state of the river basins.

“We could potentially get 2 to 3 inches of rainfall through tomorrow, and our basins are very low and can really sustain that,” he said.

No storm shelters are planned at this time, but Ward said that could change if conditions worsen.