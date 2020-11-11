Great Clips offering free haircuts to military veterans on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Great Clips is once again offering free haircuts to military veterans.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get either a free haircut or a free haircut card to use later.

(Haircut cards are redeemable until Dec. 11 2020. At participating U.S. salons, while supplies last.)

In addition, non-veteran customers who get a haircut service on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons can pay it forward.

They receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran as a token of thanks. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 to Dec. 11, 2020 at any Great Clips salon.

