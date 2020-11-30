Jacksonville’s co-responder program seeks to diffuse tense situations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and mental health experts are joining forces to help people with mental health issues.

They both respond to emergency calls here in Jacksonville to try and deescalate certain situations as part of what’s known as a co-responder program. These co-responders bring a sworn law enforcement officer with them while they handle calls for service or make contact on their own with people who might have a mental illness.

One aspect of the program is diversion. In those cases, responders try to work with the person to find out what resources are available to help them, whether it’s treatment for substance abuse and addiction, a reunion with family or something else entirely.

Some calls can be dangerous and safety is the priority, but a separate law enforcement agency with a similar program in place told News4Jax it’s part of the risk everyone involved takes.

Protests that erupted in Jacksonville and across the country earlier this year called for mental health experts to join police on certain calls.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office receives funding for a co-responder program that “makes contact with members of the homeless populations that may also be suffering from mental illness,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

JSO’s program is paid for by LSF Health Systems, whose chief executive says it’s a program worth funding.

“When a clinician is present, they are able to access from a psychological point of view the situation and are often times able to deescalate a situation,” LSF Health Systems CEO Dr. Christine Cauffield said.

In police shootings, those who know the person killed usually ask whether more could have been done to protect their loved ones.

In the case of 18-year-old Devon Gregory, who was killed a couple weeks ago, the medical examiner determined he shot himself. But it’s unclear if that’s the shot that killed him, or if it was a bullet from one of four officers who shot him.

Dr. Cauffield said in a situation like that, it could be beneficial to have co-responders present.

“From the video, it was obvious that the officers were concerned that the individual may have had a weapon. And in that moment the police officer may have asked the therapist, the co-responder team member, to let him take over,” Cauffield said. “You hear the young man saying, ‘Shoot me, shoot me.’ Again, I can’t speak to whether that was the case in the situation or not, but that is unfortunately something that does occur with individuals that struggle with taking their own lives, and if they’re in a situation where there is a police officer involved, they often don’t obey and ask the officer to shoot them.”

But some contend the situation was unpredictable and too dangerous for a co-responder to assist.

Capt. Mike Schentrup with the Gainesville Police Department, which has had the program for two years now, said there are risks involved for officers and co-responders.

“That mental health professional, they train on, ‘When do I just stay in the car?’” Schentrup said.”We know and we’re taught deescalation, and we’re taught that time is on our side. If we can slow things down...we have the ability to come away from the incident with everybody doing better and ending it very safely.”

The captain said officers don’t want to be responsible for escalating the situation. He said 40 percent of the Gainesville Police Department’s ranks are Crisis Intervention Trained (CIT) officers.

“The rare ones are the ones when the violence is already occurring, or you get there and someone is wielding a knife,” he said. “Those are the ones that we have to learn to take it slow if we can and do we best we can and understand the mental health aspect of it. If we can get CIT-trained folks there to talk with the person and maybe calm them down.”

News4Jax is told that all JSO officers are CIT-trained, and that the agency determines when to send out co-responder teams based on the nature of a given situation. The criteria that determine which calls have a co-responder wasn’t immediately clear Monday afternoon.