New COVID-19 vaccine appointments open Wednesday at select Publix pharmacies in Flagler, St. Johns

The state is providing an additional 70,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to select Publix pharmacies in the state, including Flagler and St. Johns counties.

Certain people can make an appointment using the online reservation system starting Wednesday for appointments beginning Thursday, and they can make a reservation on Friday for appointments beginning Saturday.

Publix released the following chart:

Reservation system opens For appointments on Wednesday, Jan. 20 Thursday, Jan. 21

Friday, Jan. 22 Friday, Jan. 22 Saturday, Jan. 23

Sunday, Jan. 24

Monday, Jan. 25

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Wednesday, Jan. 27

According to Publix’s website, the following persons are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, by appointment only:

healthcare personnel with direct patient contact

residents and staff of longterm healthcare facilities, and

adults aged 65 years and older

There are 14 Publix locations in St. Johns County and four in Flagler County. Click for full list of stores.

Publix said in a news release that the number of pharmacy locations administering the vaccinations is increasing from 105 to 242.

“We are grateful to continue our collaboration with the state of Florida and Governor DeSantis as we work to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to as many people who are eligible in our Florida communities as possible,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a prepared statement. “It is our privilege to do our part during this time of crisis.”

Under the program, each participating Publix stores can vaccinate around 125 people per day. In order to make an appointment, you must be 65 or older and be a Florida resident.