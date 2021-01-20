Neptune Beach Elementary employee dies due to COVID-19 complications, board member says

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – A paraprofessional at Neptune Beach Elementary has died due to COVID-19 complications, a Duval County School Board member confirmed.

Board chair Elizabeth Andersen made the announcement Wednesday morning on Facebook.

“I’m sad to report that we have lost more members of the DCPS family. Ms. Martin was a beloved Paraprofessional at Neptune Beach Elementary who passed away from COVID, and a student at Twin Lakes has passed away from MIS-C, an illness thought to be COVID related,” Anderson wrote.

Duval County teachers union president Terrie Brady confirmed paraprofessional Jeanne Martin died Monday morning. Paraprofessionals often work as a teacher’s aide or classroom assistant.

The announcement comes a day after News4Jax reported the death of Deaurra Nealy, a second-grader at Twin Lakes Academy Elementary. Her family said she died just days after the initial signs of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, or MIS-C, which is a disease in children that usually follows an infection or exposure to the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MORE | 2 beloved Jacksonville teachers, mother and daughter, die of COVID-19 complications

“I’m devastated for these families and school communities,” Andersen said.

Atlantic Beach student Elizabeth McNew, 12, died of COVID-19 complications in September. A 9-year-old girl from Putnam County who died in July was the youngest patient to die in Florida related to the coronavirus.