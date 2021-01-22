Family still looking for answers after man shot by JSO officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One year later, the family of 20-year-old Reginald Boston is still looking for answers after he was shot and killed by officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The State Attorney’s Office ruled the actions of the officers in the case justifiable in August of last year.

The family held a balloon release Thursday at the Restlawn Cemetery to honor Boston’s life.

He was a father, and a member of the Evac Movement, a group meant to empower youth and build positive relationships with police officers and justice officials.

JSO said the shooting grew out of an undercover operation on Harts Road.

Police say suspects had robbed someone during a meeting to sell a phone, when the officer called them back to set up another meeting, and they say one of the suspects pulled a gun.

The family said JSO needs to fill in the gaps.

“There is a lot of stuff that the family still don’t understand. There’s a lot of stuff that’s not adding up, what JSO is saying concerning Reginald’s death. The things that led up to his death, and we want answers,” said Yvonne Kemp, Boston’s mother.

Three offices fired shots at the suspects.

The family has a petition online demanding Justice for Boston.