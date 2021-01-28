Police make 2 arrests in Jacksonville teen’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ten months after a 17-year-old Ribault High School student was gunned down, Jacksonville police have charged a 21-year-old man and 16-year-old boy in connection with her murder, News4Jax learned Thursday.

Roland Ball II, 21, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Duval County jail, where he’s being held on more than $2 million bond while awaiting trial on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery and shooting missiles, according to jail records.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesperson would not confirm Thursday that Ball is charged in the March 2020 shooting death of Inandi Wyche, but Wyche’s family told News4Jax they were notified that he was arrested in connection with the 17-year-old’s killing.

Last Sunday, police arrested 16-year-old Xavion Porter. Porter, who remains in custody on $1 million bond, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The incident number listed in the teen’s arrest report matches the incident number from Ball’s arrest.

Roland Ball and Xavion Porter both face murder charges in connection with 17-year-old Inandi Wyche's killing.

Wyche was found dead March 19 by police answering a call about a shooting near Portsmouth Avenue and Norfolk Boulevard, one of five killings in Jacksonville that week. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a grey car pulled up in front of Wyche’s vehicle, then two men got out of the vehicle and opened fire with an AK-47.

Wyche’s family told News4Jax the teen was dropping off a friend after the pair went on a date that evening. The friend was also wounded in the shooting, but police at the time said he was being treated for injuries that were not deemed life-threatening.

Her family does not believe Wyche, whom they described as a good student and cheerleader who planned to attend Florida A&M University, was the intended target of the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office has not released a possible motive behind the shooting.

The arrest report for Ball states he is a member of a gang, though it doesn’t specify which. Court records show Ball was on probation from a 2017 arrest for trafficking in ecstasy and possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent. He was arrested again in October 2020 on various charges, but they were dropped.

Ball did not appear Wednesday at a first hearing on the charge, but he was appointed a public defender. In addition to $2,050,000 bond, the judge said if Ball is able to post bond, he will be required to wear a GPS monitor and not have any contact with the victim’s family.