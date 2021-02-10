Arrest made in first homicide of 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police have charged a 27-year-old man with third-degree murder in a Jan. 3 double shooting on West 12th Street near Canal Street.

Malik Brown, 18 was killed and a second man was wounded in what police believed was a robbery. Brown was a former Robert E. Lee High School football player who was attending Warner University and had a 1-month-old son.

Daniel Denyasha, the man wounded in the shooting, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree murder. Jacksonville police said he set up a drug deal but believed that one of the people he met with was attempting to rob him, so he pulled out a handgun and fired at the individuals. He told police he thought he hit one of them.