Former chief named special advisor for Glynn County Police Department

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County Board of Commissioners approved a six-month contract with former chief Carl Alexander to become a special advisor to the Board of Commissioners on matters relating to the Glynn County Police Department.

Alexander, who served as Glynn County Chief of Police for 15 years until 2002, will assist the commissioners in a search for a new Police Chief and help the embattled department achieve accreditation.

“Our goal is to create a much-improved department for the new chief to push forward with the 21st Century Policing initiatives that have been promoted in recent years,” said Glynn County Commissioner and Police Advisory Panel member David O’Quinn.

After activists demanded changes in the Glynn County Police Department last year, citing systemic issues, the county announced that a panel appointed by commissioners to review the department’s structure and operations recommended “improvements and corrective action.”

The panel was created after a grand jury indicted former Police Chief John Powell and three ex-officers following an investigation of the department’s narcotics unit.

Glynn County officers were also the first to investigate the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man fatally shot while he was being chased by three white men in a neighborhood just outside of Brunswick. No arrests were made in the case until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took it over two months later.

Glynn County Interim Chief of Police Rick Evans will continue his role in maintaining the day to day operations of the department. Alexander will advise and assist Evans with administrative functions and budgetary needs.

“Carl is one of my mentors and has had a tremendous amount of influence on my career. I am honored to be working with a true legend of Glynn County law enforcement,” Evans said.