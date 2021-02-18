17-year-old orchestrated robbery, fired shots during Calloway Cove triple murder, suspect tells JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of four suspects arrested following a deadly triple shooting last week at an apartment complex in Northwest Jacksonville told police a 17-year-old was responsible for setting up the attempted robbery and fired the deadly shots, an arrest report shows.

Keon Lester, 18, told investigators that Owen Laureano-Cosme, 17, called him and a purported fifth suspect only known as “Robert,” and said he needed a ride “for the purpose of committing a robbery,” the report said.

Lester said “Robert,” Laureano-Cosme, Kyshawn Glover were then driven to the Calloway Cove Apartments by a 14-yr old girl on the night of Feb. 8.

Lester told police he, Glover and “Robert” stayed at the bottom of the stairs while Laureano-Cosme went to the second-floor apartment.

When the door opened, Laureano-Cosme pulled out a gun and shot the person who opened the door and then the other two victims, Lester told police.

Ad

According to the report, Laureano-Cosme acknowledged planning the robbery but denied shooting the victims. He said “Robert” was the shooter. It’s unclear if investigators have identified “Robert,” or if he even exists.

After the shootings, officers with the gang unit, who had been working inside the complex and heard the gunfire, chased the car speeding away from the apartments for almost three miles before conducting a PIT maneuver to cause a crash. The Sheriff’s Office said three handguns — one partially disassembled — were recovered from the car, which police learned was stolen out of Clay County.

Sara Urriola, a 30-year-old mother, and two men were later found dead inside the home, where police also found drugs and cash.

A woman who came to the scene of the shooting while officers were investigating said she was “facetiming” with her friend when she heard gunshots and her friend’s phone went black.

Ad

Lester, Glover and Laureano-Cosme are all charged with second-degree murder and criminal conspiracy.

The 14-year-old, who News4Jax is not naming because of her age, is also charged with criminal conspiracy, accessory after the fact and fleeing a law enforcement officer.

Lester appeared in court last week and was ordered held without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.