Deadly stabbing on Jacksonville’s Southside

Murphy Stidham, Associate producer

Police and evidence technicians investigate fatal stabbing early Saturday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in a wooded area off Beach Boulevard near Hodges Boulevard.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man had been stabbed multiple times around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. He died of his injuries.

A JSO sergeant said there is a homeless camp in the area where the man was found. Police said the person who made the 911 call about a man with injuries was taken downtown for questioning.

Investigators are canvassing the area looking for any evidence. Several crime scene vans and the coroner were there before dawn.

At this time there is no suspect information. The Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are conducting the investigation.

If you know anything about this deadly stabbing, you’re urged to call police immediately by phone at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

