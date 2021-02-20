Deadly stabbing on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in a wooded area off Beach Boulevard near Hodges Boulevard.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man had been stabbed multiple times around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. He died of his injuries.

A JSO sergeant said there is a homeless camp in the area where the man was found. Police said the person who made the 911 call about a man with injuries was taken downtown for questioning.

Police say a man died after having been stabbed multiple times overnight. It happened around 1:15 am near a wooded area at Beach and Hodges. No suspect info at this time. If you know anything call Police. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/TEvMoDGOJ8 — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) February 20, 2021

Investigators are canvassing the area looking for any evidence. Several crime scene vans and the coroner were there before dawn.

At this time there is no suspect information. The Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are conducting the investigation.

If you know anything about this deadly stabbing, you’re urged to call police immediately by phone at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.