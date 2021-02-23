Regency site to offer COVID-19 shots without appointments on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state-run vaccination site at the Regency Square Mall on Wednesday will offer first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Florida residents age 65 and older -- no appointment necessary

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

Anyone due for the second dose of the vaccine can also go to the site without an appointment to get their shot.

The only public vaccination site in the city usually gives shots by appointment only but offered appointment-free shots on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.