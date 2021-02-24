What we know about federal COVID-19 vaccination site at Gateway Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a week, a federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination site will open at the Gateway Mall on Jacksonville’s Northside, but it’s still unclear how it will operate.

Here is what we do know: Starting Wednesday, March 3, the site at the Gateway Mall is set to open for vaccine shots. The site will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It’ll be one of four federal sites in the state. At each site, 2,000 people a day could get the shot.

Details on how the site in Jacksonville will be set up had not been released as of Wednesday. It’s not yet known if the site will be inside the mall area that is currently vacant or if it will be outside as a drive-thru or walk-up facility.

In conjunction with this, two mobile vaccination operations will take place. Those units will go to underserved neighborhoods and administer an additional 1,000 vaccine doses a day. How that will be set up and operate has not been announced.

This will be a federal operation that is being done along with the state. The state will utilize the current preregistration system and work with local community organizations to proactively schedule appointments. To preregister with the statewide system, individuals can call the Duval County vaccine booking number -- 866-200-3762 -- or the designated phone number for their county or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

While the city of Jacksonville is not involved, News4Jax checked with Mayor Lenny Curry to see what he has learned about the operation.

“I know it’s coming,” Curry said. “I know they’re working with the elected leaders from the state administration, but like I said before, it doesn’t matter who gets the credit. It’s all about getting vaccines to the people in our city.”

Since last Friday, when News4jax first learned of the new site , We’ve been reaching out to the state each day to learn more information . So far no response. On Wednesday Governor Ron DeSantis reiterated during a news conference in Brooksville, Florida that the federal sites means they can now offer vaccine to other groups besides seniors

“We will have more announcement on that at the beginning of the week, law-enforcement and classroom teachers age 50 and up and we think we can do that given the additional vaccine without it and impinging on the senior population,” DeSantis said.