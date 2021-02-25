State Attorney’s Office rules 3 shootings involving Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office justifiable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax on Wednesday learned that the State Attorney’s Office has ruled that the actions of Jacksonville police officers were justified in three shootings that occurred in 2020.

On Feb. 27, 2020, Dorgel Cisnero-Mesa, 39, was fatally shot after a barricade at a home on Caribbean Court East. According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner called police and reported that her ex-husband had entered the house and fired shots inside.

JSO said the man came out of the house and pointed a firearm toward an officer, and that’s when the officer fired one shot, striking the man.

A photo of the firearm that police say the suspect had in his possession. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

On July 4, 2020, 17-year-old Axel Perez, who police say threatened paramedics and officers with a machete, was fatally shot. It happened on Monroe Smith Road, north of 103rd Street.

Ad

Police said Jacksonville Fire Rescue was responding to a medical call. They said when rescue personnel approached the home, a man ran out wielding a large machete, cashed the rescue officers into a wooded area and went back into the home.

JFRD called JSO and officers carefully approached the house. Police said as officers drew close, the person ran back out of the home, again brandishing the machete. One of the officers fired three shots at the armed suspect, killing him.

On July 26, 2020, the Sheriff’s Office said Darrell Paige, 21, was shot in the leg following a high-speed chase on San Jose Boulevard.

Police said they deployed stop sticks to force the car to come to a halt on San Jose Boulevard south of Interstate 295. According to the arrest report, the car was going 100 mph when it hit the stop sticks.

Ad

Police said when the tires detached from the rims, the car stopped and the driver ran out of the vehicle at Ricky Drive -- just south of Mandarin Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, an officer chased the man around a convenience store at Addie Lane and fired one shot, hitting the man in the leg.