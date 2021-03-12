Improving opportunities for young black girls

Jacksonville, Fla. – A study led by the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center shows black girls account for half of the girls suspended from Florida schools. Over the last five years, 1/4 of black girls eligible for a civil citation in school were arrested instead. President and CEO of the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center Vicky Basra and the lead researcher on this project Dr. Vanessa Patino-Lydia take a closer look at how this affects children long term. For more information visit See the Girl.