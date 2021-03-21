Louis Nix III laid to rest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former NFL player Louis Nix III was laid to rest by his family and friends Saturday. His funeral was held at the Philippian Community Church. Nix’s family and friends said their final goodbyes; most wearing his favorite color: purple.

Nix was a standout at Raines High School, and eventually went on to play at Notre Dame. He then spent two years with the Houston Texans and was briefly signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The athlete was reported missing on February 24, and his body and car were found the night of February 27 in a pond just south of River City Marketplace.

A vigil was held for Nix on March 13 near the pond. The family is still looking for answers as to what happened to Nix the night he died.