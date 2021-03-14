Family, friends remember life of former NFL player Louis Nix III at vigil

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends remembered the life of former NFL and Notre Dame football player Louis Nix III at a vigil Saturday.

The vigil was held feet away from where a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dive team located Nix’s car weeks ago.

“You had to be around him to know how loving and caring he was. I called him my goofball,” read a text message that was sent to News4Jax from Nix’s niece.

Family and friends of Nix talked about how much of an impact he made on them at the vigil. They said prayers, lit candles and shared memories of Nix.

“He was loved by so many people, people from all over,” his mother, Stephanie Wingfield, said. “Everywhere he went, he made you laugh.”

“Hard, hard,” Wingfield said. “I wish this on no mom.”

Wingfield said she’s gotten by with the help of God. She called upon her pastor to lead the the vigil Saturday.

Nix’s great aunt, Cheryl White, said they’ll get through this tough time together as a family.

“Cherish family. People out there, if you have family members, you need to forgive them, and love them and move forward, because in a moment that person could be gone out of your life,” White said.

Some people wore purple Saturday, which was Nix’s favorite color. Wingfield wore a special shirt with her son’s picture on it.

“This is a shirt one of his Notre Dame family made,” Wingfield said.

She said the outpouring of love she’s received after losing Nix was something she didn’t expect.

“Just want to thank everybody for their thoughts and prayers,” Wingfield said. “I didn’t know my son knew so many people. So many people loved him.”

Wingfield told News4Jax that Nix’s car was found upside just two weeks ago in the pond. She said detectives said the passenger window was open and his seat belt wasn’t buckled when the car was pulled from the water.