Doctor concerned that Gateway vaccination site is closing too soon

Jacksonville, Fla. – Dr. Sunil Joshi, president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation, is concerned that the Gateway Mall and two satellite federal vaccination site are about to stop giving first doses before the majority of Floridians get their shots.

While News4Jax found that the sites have averaged giving about 60% of the available vaccine over the last couple of weeks, there were lines at Gateway on Monday as Florida dropped the eligible age for the general public to 50 and above. Gov. Ron DeSantis says he expects to drop the age requirement altogether within the next few weeks.

“Demand is starting to increase above supply, which is where we were in December and early January when people were complaining about the long lines and also difficulty getting into making appointments to get the vaccine,” Joshi said. “Let’s hope that the federal sites will come back and can provide vaccines, especially in these underserved where they were doing them very successfully.”

