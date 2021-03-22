Councilman calls meeting to discuss park safety after shots fired during football jamboree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Following gunfire at a youth football game in Mandarin, a Jacksonville City Councilman called for a discussion about park safety Monday night at City Hall.

Councilman Terrance Freeman says the point of the meeting is to give coaches and leaders of local sports associations the opportunity to share how the city can better assist them in keeping children safe while they’re playing sports at the parks.

This comes after shots were fired during a youth football jamboree in Greenland Park on March 14.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said two men got into an argument and one of them pulled a gun out of a backpack -- firing several shots.

Detectives said more than 500 players and spectators were in attendance at the Mandarin Athletic Association football jamboree but no injuries were reported.

This was concerning for parents and coaches. Some have chosen to pull their children from the league because they fear for their safety.

Ad

RELATED: Parents react to gunfire at youth football jamboree

News4Jax is attending the meeting. This article will be updated once it has adjourned.