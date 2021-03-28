JSO: Man wanted for multiple drug charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating 31-year-old Antonio Rashad Greene. According to JSO, Greene is wanted for multiple drug charges.

His charges include sale, manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine; sale, manufacture or delivery of cocaine while armed; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Antonio Greene, you can contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also place an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS and receive a possible reward up to $3,000.