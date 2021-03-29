Dozens line-up outside Gateway Mall for vaccine on first day people 40+ eligible

COVID-19 vaccinations for all adults in Texas starting Monday, state officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – About 30 people were in line outside the Gateway Mall vaccination site before open at 7 a.m. Monday.

Monday is the first day people 40 and older were allowed to get the vaccine-- that opens up vaccinations open to about 2.5 million people in the Sunshine State, according to the latest census count.

The Gateway Mall site and its two satellite sites are offering the Pfizer vaccine. A spokesperson says a shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine could arrive April 14.

The Gateway site is scheduled to close April 28, but state officials said that could change.

There are a lot of places now offering vaccinations. Find the site the nearest you by visiting vaccinefinder.org or use this list News4Jax compiled.

Florida will open the age eligibility requirement to people 18 and older on April 5.

