COVID-19 vaccine shots offered at Clay County Fair

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Fair has more to offer than just rides, food and shows.

This year, fairgoers can receive a COVID-19 vaccine when they purchase a ticket to enter the fair.

The shots will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis to those fairgoers who want them.

After getting the first Pfizer vaccine at the fairgrounds, you’ll need to schedule the second shot at another site.

It’s recommended that fairgoers wait 15-30 minutes after getting the shot before doing any physical activity.

The vaccine is for those 40 and up until Monday, when the age limit is lowered to 18. Teens ages 16 and 17 can also get the Pfizer vaccine with their parents’ permission.

For more information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in Clay County, please visit Alert.ClayCountyGov.com.