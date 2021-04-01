Heading to the Clay County Fair? Traffic delays are expected

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Now that the Clay County Agricultural Fair is underway, there’s a traffic alert for drivers traveling on State Road 16, the two-lane road that feeds into the fairgrounds.

Fairgoers can expect traffic delays getting in and out. The traffic could also affect people getting COVID-19 shots at the fairgrounds.

West of the fairgrounds, there’s construction going on due to the outer beltway project. The construction will stop during the fair -- but not the unusual road conditions that could back up traffic.

The backups in typical fair years can last for miles -- and that’s without major construction projects. Plus, one county official tells News4Jax this could be the most packed fair ever.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook is asking fairgoers to be patient and listen to the deputies handling traffic control.

“I think drivers need to be prepared to drive slow, be patient, not on their cellphones, make sure they’re paying attention to what the deputies that are out there telling them what to do,” Cook said. “Pay attention to what they tell you do, that’ll make things flow a lot smoother.”

Ad

SCHEDULE, TICKETS & MORE: ClayCountyFair.org

While most people are going to the fairgrounds for the fair, the county still has a vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds. News4Jax was told if you’re coming to the fairgrounds for your vaccine appointment, expect a long wait in traffic and plan ahead.

Fairgoers can also get a COVID-19 shot when they purchase a ticket to enter the fair. The shots will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis to those fairgoers who want them.

The vaccine is for those 40 and up until Monday, when the age requirement is lowered to 18. Teenagers ages 16 and 17 can also get the Pfizer vaccine with their parents’ permission starting Monday.

Ad

The Clay County Fair kicked off Thursday morning and will run through April 11.