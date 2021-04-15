Independent Drive ramp to Main Street Bridge to close Monday morning

The ramp from Independent Drive to the Main Street Bridge is slated to come down.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The southbound ramp from Independent Drive to the Main Street Bridge will permanently close Monday morning, News4Jax learned Thursday.

The west sidewalk of the bridge in downtown Jacksonville will also close at that time, but a pedestrian ramp will be constructed in the future.

Originally, the southbound entrance ramp to the bridge in front of the Wells Fargo building and the west sidewalk of the bridge were set to close Thursday.

The Independent Drive ramp is being demolished to allow for more development in the area of the old Jacksonville Landing site, now called Riverfront Plaza.

During the demolition project, pedestrians will have to use the east sidewalk of the bridge. On the Northbank, pedestrians seeking to use the Independent Drive ramp will be detoured to Bay Street and then Newnan Street to access the bridge on the east side of the structure. On the Southbank, pedestrians will use the bridge access on Riverplace Boulevard.

Independent Drive sidewalk detour map (FDOT image)

Signage will direct traffic and pedestrians throughout construction.

The $584,000 project to demolish the ram is expected to be completed in fall 2021.