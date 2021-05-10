Community comes together to support family of missing teen found dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several neighbors are sharing online that their plan is to hold a candlelight vigil in Tristyn Bailey’s memory at 8:30 p.m. tonight.

The 13-year-old was found in a wooded area after being missing several hours.

Neighbors have also talked about tying aqua ribbons around their mailboxes. We’ve heard that was a favorite color.

As for the investigation, the community played a significant role in searching for her. Detectives are still piecing everything together.

The sheriff has said there is no threat to the community, but this is still early.

St. Johns County does have a partnership with Ring, which helps neighbors report crime in their neighborhoods. This could help investigators piece Tristyn’s movements together.

The sheriff’s office is expected to give an update on the case sometime today, possibly this morning. The investigation is still ongoing, and it’s one the sheriff’s office says will be complex.