St. Johns County deputies searching for missing Nocatee man

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Deputies said 73-year-old Frank Robertson is described as a white male who is legally blind and left with the family vehicle, a black Hyundai Sonata with license plate tag KQDF10

He was last seen at his home in Nocatee between 2:30-3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

If you have any information about the current whereabouts or have seen Mr. Robertson, please contact your nearest local law enforcement agency or call SJSO at 904-824-8304 or by calling 911.