The community continues to show their support for the teenager who was killed one week ago

Remembering Tristyn Bailey, the 13-year-old girl who police say was killed by a school mate one week ago, Sunday. The community continues to show their outpouring support for the Bailey family.

Bailey’s memorial is in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood.

The memorial is growing, with candles, flowers, and teal ribbon which was Tristyn Bailey’s favorite color.

Today, St. Marks’s Catholic Mission church is celebrating 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey’s memory during 11 a.m. mass.

Bailey was a student at Patriot Oaks Academy, today’s mass will be celebrated at the school’s auditorium to honor her.

She was an athlete on two different cheer squads. This tragedy has struck a nerve for many families in the neighborhood and across Northeast Florida. There’s been an outpouring of support for Baileys family, friends and community over the past week from vigils, memorials and car parades.

Kingsland firefighter, Jeremy LaTraverse, ran the friends with autism 5K and walk this morning in downtown #jacksonville in his 60lb fire fighting gear with a photo of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to honor her. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/gnnSa0AxKf — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) May 15, 2021

Bailey’s body was tragically found in a wooded area in her Durbin Crossing neighborhood one week ago.

Her family reported Bailey missing last Sunday morning. An autopsy determined she was stabbed to death. Investigators say Bailey was murdered by a boy she went to school with, 14 year old Aiden Fucci.

Fucci is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Bailey’s death. He remains in a state-run juvenile detention facility in Volusia County.