Pride walk Saturday morning on Acosta Bridge

Photographer Fred Ortyl captured this colorful look at the Acosta Bridge lit up by the Jacksonville Transportation Authority in honor of Pride Month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies plan to walk the sidewalks of the Acosta Bridge on Saturday morning carrying Pride flags.

The walk is set for 10 a.m.

The protest was originally planned when the state opted to tell JTA it could no longer use a rainbow light display in celebration of Pride Month on the bridge. But after the state reversed its position and said the display could continue for the rest of the week, organizers said they thought it was important to still make sure their voices were heard on Saturday.

Mark Judson, who organized the walk on Facebook, wrote: “The lights are back on! Great work, everyone. It’s still important to make our voices heard as LGBTQIA+ rights are under constant assault. So, we still plan to take our pride and allyship to the bridge on Saturday.”

The group is also taking the moment to honor the 49 lives lost five years ago Saturday in the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando and to demonstrate against recent legislation regarding transgender female athletes in Florida.

“There will not be an official march/demonstration, centralized meeting point, or speakers, in an effort to reduce crowd clusters,” Judson explained on the Facebook event page. “The focus will be a community walk to celebrate Pride and commemorate the Pulse massacre.”

Judson said they will be walking the sidewalks only and do not plan to block the roadway. He said he has coordinated with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office LGBT liaison

“They have assured me that other walks/events have safely brought hundreds to the Acosta’s sidewalks and envision no issues with this one,” Judson wrote.”

The demonstration plan began Tuesday when the Florida Department of Transportation told JTA its rainbow light display was “out of compliance” with its permit and had to be put turned off. The I-TEAM later learned the state stepped in because of five phone calls complaining about the lights.

FDOT reversed its decision the next day and allowed JTA to resume the rainbow lights “as it is obviously a matter of broad community interest.”

News4Jax has learned, that JTA itself received 11 calls concerning the Acosta Bridge pride lighting. Of those calls, eight have been in support of the colors while three have been opposed, according to public records. News4Jax has made a similar request to FDOT.

Despite finger-pointing and questions being raised by activists and politicians after the state rejected a request from Sarasota to light the Ringling Causeway Bridge with rainbow lights, the governor’s office has denied any involvement with the decision to stop the rainbow lights in Jacksonville.

When asked about the bridge lighting issue in Sarasota during a news conference Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said it’s an FDOT issue.

“I am not involved in bridge lighting. I think they are just doing it based on code,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think they’re getting involved in any messaging on that.”

What’s next

Each month, JTA compiles a schedule to recognize different holidays, monthly awareness campaigns, special events, college and professional football games and other observances.

