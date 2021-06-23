Sunrise service for teen killed in plane crash.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The community gathered for a sunrise service Wednesday morning in Fernandina Beach to remember the life of 18-year-old Alexis George.

The teenager was killed in a plane crash on Friday, June 18.

According to the preliminary report, the plane had an unknown malfunction before it went down in the St. Marys River. Authorities and the National Transportation Safety Board are still trying to figure out the exact cause. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, a single-engine Cessna 150, took off from Fernandina Beach Airport.

George recently graduated from Fernandina Beach High School and had a passion for flying. She was planning to go to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

(Family-provided photo of George; photo of similar Cessna 150 by John Davies via Creative Commons)

Flight instructor, David Cuttino, was also killed in the crash. He was a military veteran and a family friend said he was very active in the animal rescue community. He ran the Cat Ranch Sanctuary with his wife. Police said it would’ve been Cuttino’s last day working at A-Cent Aviation Inc.

There will be a candlelight vigil on Friday for both George and Cuttino. It will be held at the Fernandina Beach Airport at 8 p.m.

On Saturday morning, a celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church on 8th Street at 11 a.m.