SWAT in standoff at north Jacksonville neighborhood

Rice Road on the north side of Jacksonville has been blocked off for hours because of a SWAT standoff.

Some residents of the neighborhood have been evacuated from their homes, and others are not allowed back into their home.

Lieutenant Adam Blinn said this was because of an attempted burglary. JSO was dispatched to Fred Gray Road on the north side of town around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim noticed a man in her home who she didn’t know. The victim left, but the suspect stayed in the home, according to police.

Police set up a perimeter around the home and requested additional units to get the suspect outside.

Neighbors said they’ve been camped out here since about 2 p.m.

Police and SWAT teams have been driving through the area most of the time.

A woman said she lives right next to property police are investigating.

“I got off work at 5 and I’ve been out here since 5:30, and I was told we couldn’t go down our road,” said Margaret Everidge.

Ad

“I’ve been out here 5 or so hours. We can’t even go check on animals. We can’t do anything,” said another neighbor, Windell Wingate.