NTSB team expected to investigate plane crash that killed 2 in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A National Transportation Safety Board investigator is expected to arrive at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine today to investigate a deadly plane crash.

The investigator will gather evidence and clues into what caused the single-engine Cessna to crash Tuesday afternoon, killing two people, a 19-year-old student on their first fight and the instructor.

There’s been no word yet from officials as to what might have caused the crash, but News4Jax aviation expert, Ed Booth said based on eyewitness accounts-- it seems likely the plane went into stall mode and then, into a nosedive.

Dylan Cochran saw the plane go down.,

“It started wiggling. The wings started going up and down and the next thing you know, it slams into the runway. It slid about 20 feet and within seconds the plane was engulfed in flames,” he said.

The crash marks the third plane crash in Northeast Florida in two weeks, and the fourth aircraft crash in 3 months.

Earlier this month, an 18-year-old student pilot and her flight instructor died when a Cessna 150 crashed into the St. Marys River.

On Sunday, June 27, a man in his 60s died during a flight in an ultralight aircraft from Craig Airport. The aircraft crashed on a golf course in the 1700 block of Monument Road.

In April, three people were killed when a Beechcraft Musketeer crashed in a wooded area in Middleburg. These recent crashes are still under investigation.