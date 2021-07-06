Clay County offering sandbags at Omega Park

Clay County is offering sandbags Tuesday ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The sandbags are available from noon to 6 p.m. at Omega Park at 4317 County Road 218 in Middleburg.

You must fill your own sandbags. Shovels are available at the site.

Sandbags are limited to 10 per vehicle.

Clay County officials said this is the only location offering sandbags in the county.