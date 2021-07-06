Sandbags available in High Springs

Sandbags are available in High Springs.

Sandbags are available in High Springs ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The High Springs Fire Department said sandbags will be offered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Memorial Park, located at 17380 NW U.S. Highway 441.

The sandbags are self-serve. No staff will be available to fill or load.

The Fire Department said the limit is 10 bags per household.