Local News

Sandbags available in High Springs

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: 
High Springs
,
Alachua County
,
Elsa
,
Tropical Storm Elsa
Sandbags are available in High Springs.
Sandbags are available in High Springs. (High Springs Fire Department)

Sandbags are available in High Springs ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The High Springs Fire Department said sandbags will be offered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Memorial Park, located at 17380 NW U.S. Highway 441.

The sandbags are self-serve. No staff will be available to fill or load.

The Fire Department said the limit is 10 bags per household.

