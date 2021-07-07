Elsa’s first strike: Columbia County town torn up by storm winds

COLUMBIA, Fla. – When tornado warnings for areas including Columbia County early Wednesday expired by 7:30 a.m., residents of one Columbia County town came out to find their deck and fence was blown away, a large tree down and several trees snapped.

The back yard of one home on Raven Lane, in Columbia City, was torn up, although their home is largely intact.

Looking at video of the damage, meteorologist Richard Nunn said it appears straight-line winds were responsible. The National Hurricane Center will send assessment teams to this and likely several others to determine if a tornado touched down in those areas.

“(The) road was re-opened fairly quickly. That’s the most severe I have heard thus far,” said Steven Khachigan with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Throughout the day, areas east of Tropical Storm Elsa will remain under the threat of tornadoes. Most of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are also under Tropical Storm Warnings or Watches and Flood Warnings.

