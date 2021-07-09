Thankful survivors resume cleanup efforts after EF-1 tornado hit Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two days after Tropical Storm Elsa and an EF-1 tornado ripped through parts of Jacksonville’s San Jose and Lakewood neighborhoods cleanup is underway.

Residents and businesses in the area can expect noisy machinery like chainsaws and generators to be a part of the process.

People who survived the storm say they are glad to be safe.

— Zachery Lashway (@ZachLashway) July 8, 2021

City officials and property owners are determining who is responsible for the cleanup in the wake of the tornado, which the National Weather Service said produced wind speeds of up to 110 mph as it moved north nearly 4 miles through San Jose, across Interstate 95, and into Arlington.

Along the way, the 150-yard-wide twister snapped trees, flung fences, and caused damage to homes along Old Kings Road South, Powers Avenue, and beyond.

The path of an EF-1 tornado that tore through Jacksonville during Tropical Storm Elsa.

The tornado reached peak intensity and width as it crossed Philips Highway and moved along Bowdendale Avenue. Significant damage was reported to several industrial buildings in that area, NWS said.

One woman who is from the Midwest told News4Jax the sound of the tornado was very familiar to her. Even though she has lived in Florida for 30 years, she knew what it was. She described it like a freight train.

At Baker Skinner Park on Powers Avenue, a toppled tree was leaning against one of the ballpark fences, metal signs were shredded, protective netting was ripped, a flag pole was knocked over and the batting cages were left in a heap of twisted metal.