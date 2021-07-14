Disturbing evidence found in Tristyn Bailey’s accused killer’s bedroom

DISCLAIMER: This article contains information that some might find graphic in nature. Reader discretion advised.

St. Johns County detectives investigating the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey not only found bloody clothes and sneakers in the bedroom of her accused killer, Aiden Fucci, but also a notebook containing “drawings of a violent nature.”

Among the drawings referenced in reports made available Wednesday was an illustration that “depicted a Satanic element to them, to include a pentagram.” Another drawing showed a nude female with red X’s over her breasts and genitals, and what appeared to blood coming from several wounds.

Fucci’s girlfriend told investigators that Aiden had anger issues and that he had spoken about killing people. On occasion, he would surprise her from behind and put the knife to her throat and pretend to slit it.

She told detectives that less than a month before Bailey was killed Fucci had told her he was going to kill someone, that was going to find a person walking at night, drag them into the woods and stab them.

Ad

State Attorney R.J. Larizza said last month that Bailey was stabbed 114 times and that many of the wounds were “defensive in nature.”

According to Larizza, Fucci’s knife was found in a pond in close proximity to Bailey’s body. The tip of that knife, he said, had broken off and was found by the medical examiner in Bailey’s body, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday.

Toxicology found no indication of sexual assault, although there were handprints found on her thighs.

“The bottom line is that premeditation could be inferred, certainly from just the sheer number of stab wounds that Tristyn Bailey had to suffer,” Larizza said. “To say that it was horrific could arguably be made as an understatement.”

That’s one of the reasons Larizza cited as why Fucci, 14, will be tried as an adult for first-degree murder.

Ad

“I hope that parents will learn something from this, this vicious and brutal murder, and that is that you need to know what your kids are doing and what they are saying,” Larizza said. “Because while we might not be able to stop these brutal and vicious murders from happening, we ought to at least try.”

News4Jax is still going through hundreds of pages of documents the state attorney released Wednesday. This story will be updated throughout the afternoon with full reports on our newscasts at 5 and 6 p.m.

MORE ONLINE: Aiden Fucci, 14, to be charged as an adult | Timeline: What we know about Tristyn Bailey’s disappearance

Ad

Knife recovered from pond

According to the warrant affidavit from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Fucci was interviewed by detectives investigating Bailey’s disappearance the morning of May 14.

The affidavit states that Fucci’s story to detectives changed several times, but that he made several admissions. It states Fucci admitted to walking along North Durbin Parkway and getting into an argument with Bailey, “in which he forcefully pushed the victim to the ground, causing her head to strike the ground.”

At 1:45 a.m., the warrant states, two people believed to be Bailey and Fucci were seen walking east along Saddlestone Drive. It states that surveillance video at 3:27 a.m. captured a person believed to be Fucci walking alone west on Saddlestone Drive and carrying a pair of white Nike shoes.

Bailey’s body was found later that day -- Mother’s Day -- near a retention pond in a cul-de-sac in the Durbin Crossing subdivision, less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home, according to an arrest report. The discovery was made by a neighbor out for a walk around 6 p.m., roughly eight hours after Bailey’s family called 911 to report her missing.